TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 5.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 18,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,129,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

