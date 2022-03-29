tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The company has a market cap of £304.36 million and a P/E ratio of 100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.65.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

