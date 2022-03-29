Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 12.8% Higher

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.69. 155,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,893,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

