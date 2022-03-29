TokenPay Market Capitalization Tops $770,591.32 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $770,591.32 and approximately $87,430.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.91 or 1.00014119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

