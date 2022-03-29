Tokes (TKS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001795 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.