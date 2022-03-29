Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 503 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 698,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $359.74 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.96 and a 200 day moving average of $383.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

