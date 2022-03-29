Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

