Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 961 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

