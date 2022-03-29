Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.