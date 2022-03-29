Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.