Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $399,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.