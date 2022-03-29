Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $423,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

