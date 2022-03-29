Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,300 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

