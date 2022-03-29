Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 802 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.