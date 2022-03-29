Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.