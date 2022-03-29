Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.51 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.