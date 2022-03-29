TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.