TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

