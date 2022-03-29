TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
TPG stock opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. TPG has a one year low of 26.50 and a one year high of 35.40.
TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
