Traders Purchase High Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Call Options (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,966 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of IPOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,197. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.