TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of TUGC stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. TradeUP Global has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

