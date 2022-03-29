TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RNAZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

