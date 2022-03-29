Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier Acquires 2,800 Shares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$382,772.
Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
