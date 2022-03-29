TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

