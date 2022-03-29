TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

