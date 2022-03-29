Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Update

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.