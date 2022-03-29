Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$1.47. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 39,726 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.