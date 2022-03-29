TrezarCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,302.86 and $31.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.91 or 1.00014119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00300541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00139604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 273,947,550 coins and its circulating supply is 261,947,550 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.