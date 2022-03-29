Truist Financial Downgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.