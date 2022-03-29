Truist Financial Trims MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price to $3.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 99.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

