TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.