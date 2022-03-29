TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

