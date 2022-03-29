Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TUP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,650. The company has a market cap of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
