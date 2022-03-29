Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

