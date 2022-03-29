U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,908,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 553,178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $36,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.