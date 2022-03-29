U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $4.16 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

