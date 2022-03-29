UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.12) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.53) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.01).

RIO opened at GBX 5,863 ($76.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,630.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,109.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.97), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,579.38).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

