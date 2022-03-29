UBS Group Cuts Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 880

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 910 ($11.92) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.60) to GBX 801 ($10.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $797.00.

RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

