UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.