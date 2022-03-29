UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.