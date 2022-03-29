Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.85) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.82).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,338 ($43.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,073.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,972 ($25.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.80).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

