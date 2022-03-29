UniCrypt (UNCX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $211,460.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $406.00 or 0.00851593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $211,460.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001726 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00027754 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.