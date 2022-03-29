Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.68 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00012377 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and $19.68 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

