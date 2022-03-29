Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,471 ($45.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,646.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,827.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

