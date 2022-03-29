Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

