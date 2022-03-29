Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -11.19% -19.76% -6.81% Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68%

69.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 6.40 -$56.24 million ($0.44) -56.64 Globant $1.30 billion 8.89 $96.07 million $2.29 120.26

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 10 0 3.00 Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $47.82, indicating a potential upside of 91.89%. Globant has a consensus price target of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Globant.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

