Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. 6,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,157,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

