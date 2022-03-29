Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

