USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.92.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

