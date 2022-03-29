UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

