UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.
