Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.