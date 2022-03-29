Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,498 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $749.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $758.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $851.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.